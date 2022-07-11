Suspect arrested in stabbing near South End

Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested for stabbing a known victim near South End on Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. Monday near S. Mint St. near South End.

A victim was found suffering from a stab wound to the shoulder, according to the police report.

Officers identified 26-year-old Lester McClendon as the suspect and he was arrested on the scene, CMPD said. The suspect and the victim were known to each other and the incident was the result of a brief disturbance, police said.

He faces charges that include assault inflicting serious injury.