Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers' stadium sponsor

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO