Former principal found guilty of sexual assault

By Angel Rosas
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXfGH_0gbvLkrO00 Jeffrey Hays, a former principal in Damascus and Hillsboro, was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison

Former school principal Jeffrey Hays was sentenced to over 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday, June 28.

Hays served as a principal in the Gresham-Barlow School District and the Hillsboro School District prior to his arrest.

Hays, now 68, was found guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Hays pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hays was principal at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus from 2005 to 2009, when he moved to Hillsboro schools, to serve as executive director at the City View Center Charter School until 2018.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber sentenced Hays to 43 years and nine months in federal prison and required to register as a sex offender. He will also not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release

Hays was arrested at his home in North Portland in March 2021, after a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment.

Bail for Hays was set at $500,000. He posted bail and was released from custody

Multiple civil cases alleged abuse happened during Hays' time as principal at Deep Creek Elementary.

In 2020, two of Hay's victims were awarded nearly $3.5 million in two civil lawsuits that accused Hays of sexual abuse.

