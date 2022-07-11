ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA Team 'Very Close' Signing Or Trading For Deandre Ayton: Report

By Jason Hall
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43h5fL_0gbvL0XL00
Photo: Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly "very close" to acquiring Phoenix Suns starting center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton either in a trade or through restricted free agency, ESPN 's Brian Windhorst reports.

"We believe that the Indiana Pacers are very close to giving Deandre Ayton an offer sheet or executing a sign-and-trade," Windhorst said while appearing on ESPN 's Get Up Monday (July 11) morning.

Windhorst said the Pacers' recent moves -- which included trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics -- "has opened enough cap space to almost give Deandre Ayton the max contract he is looking for" as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Suns.

"We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today," Windhorst added. "The whole league is waiting to see."

The Pacers have remained one of the most consistent teams pursuing Ayton, one of the league's best young centers, after he failed to come to terms on an extension with the Suns last October and is currently a restricted free agent.

Ayton's agent, Bill Duffy , was present during the Pacers' Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets last Friday (July 8).

"The Indiana Pacers have probably shown of the teams outside of Phoenix, the Indiana Pacers have shown a lot of interest in Deandre Ayton this offseason," Windhorst said.

The Suns, as Ayton's last team prior to free agency, can offer more than any team (four years, $136 million, five years, $171 million.)

Phoenix would also have two days to match another NBA team's offer sheet of up to the max of four years, $131 million as part of Ayton's restricted free agency.

The former University of Arizona standout was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and has averaged a double-double during his first four NBA seasons, which included averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Turner wants to join 1 big-name team?

Myles Turner is known as a huge fan of “Star Wars,” which is fitting because he may now be looking to switch over to the dark side. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Indiana Pacers big man Turner would “of course” be open to a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Boston Celtics
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Roast Damian Lillard After He Was Seen Pretending To Talk On The Phone While At A Summer League Game: "Damn, Dame Got Caught In 4K"

Damian Lillard might be one of the most beloved players currently in the NBA. There aren't a lot of fans that don't love Dame. His explosive scoring ability and his obvious loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers make him quite likable. However, like any other celebrity, he is not exempt from being trolled, as became evident on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy