3 Dark Circle Hacks That Actually Work, According To Skin Experts

Shutterstock

Whether you’re not getting enough sleep at night, struggling with allergies, or dealing with hyperpigmentation, there’s a whole range of reasons you may have pesky dark circles under your eyes. First of all, we’re here to tell you you’re not alone—we’ve all been there! Second of all, we’re happy to share that there are tons of solutions out there, including three remedies skin experts tell us are really worth a shot.

To discover some of the best products and tricks to treat dark under-eyes, we spoke to plastic surgeons Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich and Dr. Nadir Qazi, along with dermatologist Elaine F. Kung. They told us a few of their favorite eye-brightening hacks, from a classic eye cream to a DIY cucumber cold compress. Read on for all of their insights!

Cold Compress With Cucumbers Or Tea Bags

You've likely seen a scene in a movie or TV show where a character getting a makeover or spa treatment has cucumber slices over her eyes. As it turns out, that method can actually work when it comes to getting rid of dark circles and eye bags! That's because its a type of cold compress, which is a popular home remedy Dr. Vasyukevich says "will help constrict the blood vessels and contract them." Nice! He says that while "any cold press will have this effect," cold tea bags or cucumbers are especially helpful "because they are filled with antioxidants that help stimulate blood circulation." Who knew?!

Dr. Qazi echoes this idea. "Tea bags and cucumbers can reduce the appearance of dark circles," he says. "For cucumbers, simply slice and apply. Lay your head back, relax, and enjoy the cool refreshing effects." As far as tea bags go, he recommends going with a caffeinated variety—the caffeine is the special ingredient that will help eliminate puffiness. "Heat the tea bags in hot water, then place them in the fridge to chill for ten minutes before placing them on your eyes. Leave cold wet tea bags on your eyes for about five minutes, then rinse the area with cold water," he instructs. Sounds super easy—and fun!

Almond Oil

It doesn't stop at cucumbers. Dr. Qazi says there's another ingredient you may find in your kitchen that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles: almond oil. He explains that oils can be extremely helpful in getting rid of this beauty issue. "Before bed, it is important to rinse the area with cold water and gently massage oils such as almond oil that can soothe the dark appearance," he suggests.

So, what makes almond oil so effective? That has to do with the fact that it contains both vitamin E and vitamin K, which, when paired together, help to contract the dilated vessels in your tear troughs—all without irritating your skin barrier. Perfect!

Eye Creams

Last but not least, we can't forget the tried and true eye cream. Although this may seem like a more standard option than some of the more natural at-home remedies, there's no denying it can get the job done. Kung recommends choosing eye creams with caffeine and vitamin K if you want to lighten your dark under-eye circles. "Caffeine helps prevent puffy eyes, reduce the appearance of dark circles, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," she explains.

Additionally, certain eye creams "may include tiny mineral particles like crushed pearls, titanium dioxide and mica to help reflect light better giving the appearance of brighter skin," she explains. We've got to get our hands on something like that ASAP!

At the end of the day, there are many reasons you may deal with dark circles and bags under your eyes, from genetics to sleep issues to an iron deficiency, the list goes on. Unfortunately, no matter how many products you try, you may never beat the issue completely. However, all of these expert-approved hacks are definitely worth a shot, and can do wonders at brightening your eyes.