ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Simon Harmer helps Essex into strong position against Gloucestershire

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTSIp_0gbvK6ru00

Simon Harmer picked up five wickets in a dominant Essex bowling display as they skittled Gloucestershire out for 136 on day one of their LV= County Championship match at Chelmsford.

The South African finished with figures of five for 44 with Graeme Van Buuren top scoring for the visitors with 36, Jamie Porter chipped in with a couple of wickets while Aaron Beard and Matt Critchley also claimed one each.

Essex also laid down the gauntlet with the bat after the innings break as Sir Alastair Cook and Tom Westley took them to a score of 127 for the loss of just one wicket at the close. Cook posted an unbeaten 61, including nine fours and Westley reached his half century to put them in a comfortable position heading into day two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XHj0_0gbvK6ru00
Alastair Cook and Tim Westley took Essex to 127-1 (PA Archive)

Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy notched a debut first-class hundred to help his side to a score of 297 for five at the close of day one against Lancashire at the Trafalgar Road Ground.

Goldsworthy walked to the crease with the West Country outfit on 77 for three and after Tom Lammonby departed, he was able to form a 145-run partnership with 18-year-old and fellow debutant James Rew to put ninth-placed Somerset in a healthy position going into the second day against the high flying Lancs side.

Tom Alsop helped himself to a century as Sussex finished day one on 407 for four against Leicestershire.

The 26-year-old finished on 150 before he was caught by Callum Parkinson off the bowling of Colin Ackermann but some bad news also came for the home side after captain Tom Haines retired injured after sustaining a fracture of a bone in his left hand which will keep him out for the next six weeks.

Durham’s Chris Rushworth was in fine form on the day of his 36th birthday after he picked up seven wickets on day one of their Division Two clash with Derbyshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmltL_0gbvK6ru00
Chris Rushworth took seven wickets on his birthday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Rushworth finished with figures of seven for 44 but a century not out effort from Leus Du Plooy (122*) and Anuj Dal, who fell 10 runs short of a ton of his own, took Derbyshire to a respectable total of 283.

Durham finished the day with the bat and stuck a couple of runs on the board from just one over before close of play was signalled.

Brett Hutton claimed four wickets for Nottinghamshire as they bowled Glamorgan out for 318 on day one at Sophia Gardens.

On a day where batters seemed to find a way to get themselves out after being set, only Sam Northeast managed to climb past the 50 mark but they still breached the 300-mark as Nottinghamshire saw out the remaining nine overs of the day and will start the second day on 19 for the loss of no wickets.

After an opening stand of 63, Warwickshire collapsed to 217 all out against Hampshire as Kyle Abbott stood out for the bowling side with a five-for.

Far from his usual style, Dom Sibley crashed a 56-ball fifty as Warwickshire started strong but the only other notable contributor came in the middle order as Nathan McAndrew made 63 before being caught by Ian Holland, bowled by Abbott.

Hampshire’s reply was far from an easy ride as they also finished the day on 42 for three on a day mostly dominated by the bowlers.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth notched his second County Championship century alongside a Jonny Tattersall maiden ton as Yorkshire strolled to 364 for five against Surrey.

Surrey will have work to do as the pair go into day two still unbeaten with Lyth on 152 off 265 balls while Tattersall clocked up 104 from 218.

The visitors Surrey were well placed when Matthew Waite was dismissed with Yorkshire on 125 for five but a 239 run partnership between Lyth and Tattersall swung the advantage in Yorkshire’s favour.

Middlesex were bowled out for 188 and most of the running was made from Tom Helm who made an unbeaten 50 while Luke Hollman made 62 as 15 wickets tumbled on day one against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire would have been happy with their efforts but the batting was far from great after they tumbled to 49 for five before Ed Barnard (33*) and Gareth Roderick (18*) steadied the ship somewhat with an unbeaten partnership of 51 to finish the day.

Emilio Gay slapped a century on Northamptonshire’s way to 303 all out against Kent at the Spitfire Ground.

The visitors endured a collapse after the visitors lost Ricardo Vasconcelos with the first ball of the day and Ryan Rickelton but having reached 205 for two, they lost their next eight wickets for 98 runs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Ackermann
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Tom Westley
Person
Anuj Dal
Person
Nathan Mcandrew
Person
Simon Harmer
Person
Ian Holland
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Brett Hutton
Person
Chris Rushworth
Person
Callum Parkinson
BBC

County Championship: Three Leicestershire batters score centuries at Hove

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Leicestershire 529-4: Ackermann 167*, Mulder 129*, Kimber 104; Finn 3-81 Leicestershire (5 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 59 runs. Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder all made centuries as Leicestershire's batters enjoyed a placid Hove pitch...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay reaches Yorkshire

The Queen's Baton Relay is set to arrive in Yorkshire as part of its UK tour ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The relay, which began with a five-day tour of London, will travel through Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday. A celebration in Leeds's Millennium Square...
SPORTS
BBC

Woman fails roadside eye test on drive from Manchester to Suffolk

A woman who failed a roadside eye test after driving more than 200 miles (322km) has had her licence revoked, police said. Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had received a report about the woman's "manner of driving" before stopping the vehicle. She "failed to read"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Smooth-hound shark spotted in River Stour

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Yorkshire#South Yorkshire#Gloucestershire#Essex#Chelmsford#South African#Somerset#Lancs#Sussex#Leicestershire
BBC

Plans for 11,000 more Herefordshire homes set out

People are being asked for their thoughts on plans for up to 11,000 new homes in Herefordshire over the next 20 years. It would bring the number of homes in the county to about 100,000, with a local plan setting out where land could be found. The plan suggests focusing...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Travellers set up illegal camp opposite row of £800,000 homes in the Malvern Hills: Residents' fury as group with 15 caravans pitch up with their fleet of 4x4s on outskirts of Worcestershire town

Brazen travellers have been pictured enjoying the sunny weather after setting up an illegal camp opposite an exclusive row of homes in Worcestershire's Malvern Hills. Around 15 caravans pitched up on the picturesque Peachfield Common in Malvern on Saturday afternoon. Pictures show a fleet of flash 4x4s parked next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Roman remains found underneath former Gloucester Debenhams store

A Roman wall and cobbled streets have been discovered underneath a former high street store. Archaeologists unearthed the structures as part of a building project to convert Gloucester's old Debenhams shop into a university campus. The work has also uncovered the original site of St Aldate's Church, which was built...
U.K.
natureworldnews.com

Heatwave in South West England Will Hit 33C This Week According to Met Office

The majority of the UK will experience a heatwave that will go into much of next week, the scorching weather is expected to continue for us here in the southwest. The Met Office reported that the majority of the country will continue to experience warm, dry, and stable weather this weekend and into the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Covid: Cases on the rise in Cornwall and Devon

Covid cases are on the rise in Cornwall and Devon, public health bosses have said. The number of cases are believed to be increasing because of new versions of the Omicron variant of the virus. Hospitals in the South West have been asking staff, patients and visitors to start wearing...
WORLD
newschain

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway. The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy