ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Is The New Face—And Other Parts—Of Manscaping Razor: Watch Hilarious Ad

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Who better to sell a manscaping razor than a comedian? Pete Davidson announced that he’s the new spokesperson for Manscaped razors with a hilarious ad on Monday, July 11. The 28-year-old funnyman did his best to offer new slogans for the product, selling it with smirk and lots of laughs. “I’ve been using this guy long enough that I think it’s about time we went into business together,” he said at the end of the clip. “Meet the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbols_0gbvK3Dj00
Pete poses with the Manscaped razor. (MANSCAPED/MEGA)

As Pete held up the Manscaped razor, he gave all sorts of hilarious lines to sell the grooming tools to help with all the areas where the sun don’t shine. He offered tons of funny lines, all quickly getting cut off in the trailer. Some of the lines included: “Surprise your girlfriend”, “Let’s show them how hairless we could be boys“, and “Presentation matters! Don’t make me get specific, because I will.” Another section featured Pete with his back turned and putting the razor to good use and telling the camera that he had a “hot date.”

Fans looking to “shave it, baby” can buy the Manscaped Lawn Mower from the company’s website. The razor can be bought on its own for $84.99, but there are packages with a number of other grooming tools and products available for as much as $144.99.

Besides becoming the face of Manscaped, Pete has plenty of other projects on the horizon, but most notably, he’ll dive into the reality TV world alongside his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. It’s been revealed that he’ll be in the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, including a steamy scene where the SKIMs founder asked him he wanted to shower with her “really quick.” Hopefully, he had the Manscaped razor!

A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete was super excited to be a part of the reality show. “He is having fun doing this with her and they all know it is only going to make fans that much more interested in watching. It is a win-win situation,” the insider said.

insert

Comments / 2

Related
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor#Reality Tv#Girlfrien
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy