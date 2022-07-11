ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers shutting down Austin Meadows’ rehab

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LFU6_0gbvJnZz00

The Detroit Tigers are shutting down Austin Meadows’ rehab due to continued soreness in both of his Achilles, meaning the outfielder won’t rejoin the team until after the All-Star break.

“I think we’re going to have to stop his rehab and start over,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday, per the Detroit Free Press.

It has been a rough first season in a Tigers uniform for Meadows. He first landed on the injured list for vertigo-like symptoms before a stint on the COVID-19 IL less than a week after his return. Then he was placed on the 10-day IL with the Achilles’ strains.

Now, Meadows is shut down after just two rehab starts due to the soreness.

Meadows, 27, is batting .250 with 11 RBIs and no home runs in just 36 games.

Meadows knocked in a career-best 106 runs last year, which ranked seventh in the AL. He hit .234 with a .315 on-base percentage, a .458 slugging percentage and 27 homers in a career-high 142 games.

An All-Star in 2019, when he hit a career-high 33 homers, Meadows has a career .259/.334/.475 batting line with 70 homers and 236 RBIs in 411 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Ump Show: Yankees gripe with Giancarlo Stanton’s at-bat, diagnosed

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing calls after Giancarlo Stanton was struck out on pitches against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees had the most ideal start to their series against the Boston Red Sox, as they took the first two games. But the final two games were an absolute disaster for the Bronx Bombers, especially in the series finale on Sunday night. Even though the Yankees surrendered nine unanswered runs following a 6-2 lead, one portion of the game sticks out that has the fanbase infuriated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Reds#Mariners#The Detroit Tigers#The Detroit Free Press
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Marion Barber III Reportedly Died Of Heat Stroke

Back on June 1st, it was tragically revealed that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III had been found dead inside of the shower in his Texas home. This news came as quite the shock to the football world especially since he was just 38 years old. At the time of his passing, there were no signs of any foul play, and it led to a thorough investigation of what happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy