Millie Bobby Brown Sings Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ In Paris At Fan Convention: Watch

By Jason Brow
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

When Millie Bobby Brown joined her BFF and Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp at an event in Paris, she arrived to the sound of Harry Styles’s “As It Was.” Millie, 18, a confirmed member of the “Harries,” couldn’t help but sing and dance along. While holding a coffee cup and wearing a chic dusty yellow ensemble, Millie swayed and grooved – an impressive feat since she was wearing a pair of high-heel pumps. When Noah, 17, held the mic up to Millie’s face, she continued singing until the music slowly faded.

Millie’s love for Harry, 28, is no secret. Recently, she caught his show at Wembley stadium. “Alexa, play ‘Love of my Life’ by Harry Styles,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of her passionately kissing Jon Bon Jovi’s 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi. Noah was also there at the show, though he didn’t partake in any of the PDA. “Big Harry Styles Fans,” he captioned his own IG post of him with Jake and Millie.

Harry and Millie have also crossed paths. They both caught Ariana Grande’s 2019 show at London’s O2 Arena. Fans saw the two stars talking, singing, and dancing throughout the night, per Insider. An eyewitness said that Harry and Millie “were just mostly enjoying their time listening to Ariana perform and dancing along with their friends” and spoke for about five minutes before going their separate ways.

While Noah has been thrust into the Internet’s spotlight for sharing DMs between him and Doja Cat (where she asked him to set her up with his costar Joseph Quinn, 29), Millie drew everyone’s attention when she wanted to see more of her Stranger Things costars bite the big one. “You need to start killing people off,” she said in an interview. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off!

“Believe us, we’ve explored all of it, all options in the writing room,” Matt Duffer, one half of the duo behind Stranger Things, said when responding to Millie’s comments. “Just as a complete hypothetical, you kill Mike, it’s like… that’s depressing, we’re not depressing — we aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins. It’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically.”

