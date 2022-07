Good morning, friends. If you’ve noticed fewer stories from me this week, it’s because I’ve been working on a big project I hope to share with you this afternoon. What do Bam Adebayo, Tim Couch, Will Levis, Mark Stoops, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, Tom Hart, and Isaac Humphries all have in common? I talked to each one over the past two weeks, so you’re about to find out. I hope you like it, especially the person who wrote in the comments yesterday that sharing July Bracketology is beneath me. While I don’t disagree, we gotta pay the bills somehow.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO