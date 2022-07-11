ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

Authorities in Camden County say a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in Camden over the weekend. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says around 11:45 PM...

