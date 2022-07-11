21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO