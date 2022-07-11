ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Volunteers fighting to save wild dogs from extinction in Zimbabwe

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWTyP_0gbvH0gB00

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The Standard

Forty seven year-old Sarah Makina is one of the volunteers from Zimbabwe’s Hwange Town fighting to save painted dogs from extinction, and earning a living while doing something that has become a passion.

Makina, from Mabale village on the outskirts of Hwange National Park, and other volunteers regularly venture into Zimbabwe’s biggest game reserve searching for snares used by poachers to trap the wild animals that are threatened with extinction.

The villagers take the snares to Iganyana Art Centre in Dete, which was set up by the community under Chief Nelukuba, where the deadly traps are used to make artefacts to raise awareness about poaching and the importance of conservation.

Makina became involved in the initiative after Chief Nelukoba mobilised the community to take action when he stumbled on a dead female painted dog near his homestead.

“A community meeting was called, and the chief was not happy about the incident as the painted dog was killed by a snare set by poachers. He explained to us that the animals were already at risk of extinction,” she said.

The dead painted dog was brought to the meeting and after a long address by the chief, the community decided to take an initiative to form a committee that will go to the game reserve every day to remove snares.

“This has saved our goats, donkeys and sheep from snares while also protecting the wild animals.”

The Painted Dog Conservation (PDC), an non-profit organisation set up to protect painted dogs – also known as African wild or hunting dogs – joined hands with the Mabele community to set up the Iganyana Art Centre in 2014 where the snares are turned into artefacts. Through the initiative the community has removed over 30,000 snares since 2002.

The centre provides materials and training for local artisans, who turn snares into beautiful sculptures. Ronnie Sibanda, PDC’s communications and marketing manager, said the young people at Iganyana Centre, had acquired skills to use the recovered snares to create artefacts depicting wild animals such as painted dogs, lions, pangolins and giraffes, among others.

“When our anti-poaching communities collect snares from the wild, they bring them to our art centre made up of 23 youth artisans who then transform the snares into art,” Sibanda said.

“So it’s turning tragedy into conservation, education, skills and income sustainability.”

“When a painted dog was snared in Mabale which is in our area, Chief Nelukoba was not happy about it and the communities formed a voluntary anti-poaching unit to help by patrolling in their areas.

“To date we have over 60 Mabale volunteers and we have also started to see even other neighbouring communities like Dopota, Nabushome and Sianyanga joining in.”

PDC equips the volunteers with equipment to protect themselves from poachers, as well as uniforms.

“They have worked hard to reduce wildlife related crimes through our support with equipment such as the GPS trackers, boots, old uniforms from our anti-poaching unit rangers, and shoes so that when they go out they can be identified,” Sibanda added.

“Since then we have not recorded any dog being snared.”

He said at the height of Covid-19 induced lockdowns in 2020 they recorded an upsurge in poaching of wild animals such as kudus, impalas and antelopes.

Volunteers such as Makina swung into action and helped to remove 5,000 snares in three months.

“Covid-19 came by with lots of hardships and desperation where we saw a rise in poaching activities. We engaged the first group from Mabale to deploy them to beef up our scouting team of 16 and because of that effort, we removed 5,000 snares in a space of three months,” Sibanda said.

“The numbers went down to 1,900 after maintaining the stance of putting more boots on the ground such that even the poachers were now scared and that is why we saw a reduction in six months.”

The initiative has seen 85 rescued painted dogs being rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

“Our mission is to create an environment where painted dogs can thrive and we are trying to do this using several methods that include anti-poaching unit work in the Hwange buffer zone. We also have a rehabilitation facility where we take care of sick or injured dogs as well as dogs from compromised backgrounds such as the puppies whose mothers have been ensnared. There is also a research department monitoring the dogs, particularly those that are vulnerable in unsafe areas,” Sibanda said.

PDC is monitoring six packs of painted dogs on a daily basis across the Hwange National Park and four packs in Mana Pools National Park.

According to scientific research on the painted dog population in Hwange National Park in the 1990s, there was a decrease of the dogs’ population to 100 due to space limitations, snares, road kill and diseases.

The game reserve now has an estimated 200, thanks to the conservation work by the organisation and the communities.

There are fewer than 7,000 painted dogs left across Africa. Other parts of the world do not have painted dogs.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organisation Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Zimbabwe#Dog#Wild Dogs#Wildlife#Hwange Town#Mabale Village#Hwange National Park#Iganyana Art Centre
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Hermit Who Lived for 30 Years on a Secluded Island Went Back

Mafasumi Nagasaki on his island in 2014Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway. Masafumi Nagasaki or better known by some as the “naked hermit” has become somewhat famous for becoming the longest-lasting voluntary castaway alive. Nagasaki moved voluntarily to the island of Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands, an archipelago in the southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan in 1989.
Whiskey Riff

Man Captures Wild Video Of Coyote Trying To Attack Him In Canada

That’s a unique encounter. Coyotes are thought of as animal that attacks people, but the truth is that it’s a really rare occasion, especially in the woods. Most attacks happen from coyotes living in or near urban environments, and they’re usually sick, whether it’s rabies or some other kind of illness.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy