Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Daisy Mae

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.

Meet Daisy Mae, our featured 'Adoptable Pet Pal' this week!

Meet Daisy Mae Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Daisy Mae is a very young cat in the care of the SPCA of Texas and looking for a new home. Daisy May is a cute little Domestic Shorthair mix with a striped gray coat and big wondering eyes. She is only 10 months old and is still kind of little at 9 pounds. She offers a cat lover the opportunity to get off to a good start with a younger cat without having to go start at the super-tiny stage. Daisy Mae came to the SPCA of Texas after her first owner ran into lease issues with their landlord. She was taken in by the SPCA of Texas, where she got all the checking up needed to be placed at the Denton PetSmart off-site adoption center where she can be visited at any time. Daisy Mae is spayed, microchipped and current on all her age-appropriate vaccinations. The SPCA of Texas operates cat adoption centers in five area PetSmart locations in the North Texas area. Find out more at SPCA.org.

Meet Zuri!

Meet Zuri Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Zuri is an absolute sweetheart who is now available for adoption from the SPCA of Texas. With her short tan fur, black highlights, wide grin and perky pointed ears she is a very pretty and unique dog. She is just over two years old and full grown at 30 pounds. Zuri loves affection and is very good at meeting new people. She is quite energetic and loves to get the zoomies in the dog parks. Zuri came to the SPCA of Texas when she was abandoned on the side of the road in the late stages of pregnancy. She has had her pups, made a wonderful recovery, and is now ready to go to a forever home of her own. Zuri has been spayed, microchipped and is current on all her necessary vaccinations. She is in foster care, so an appointment is necessary to meet her. This can be done by clicking on the application form on her profile at SPCA.org/dogs.

Meet Pirata!

Meet Pirata Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Pirata is a Pittie mix available for adoption from the SPCA of Texas. He is a big ole’ boy at more than 80 pounds. He has mostly white fur, with some brown patches, especially a large one over his right eye that gives him character. Pirata came to the SPCA of Texas as a surrender when his former owner moved out of town. He is a wonderful dog who is quite affectionate and has a good overall disposition. He's a regular at recent SPCA of Texas mobile adoption events where he cordially greets all the visitors but hasn’t found his own forever home yet. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Pirata is neutered, microchipped and current on all his vaccinations. Pirata is currently in foster care, so an appointment is necessary to meet him in person. The easiest way to arrange this is with an application on his profile at SPCA.org/dogs.

Meet Windi!

Meet Windi Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Windi is an adorable little Shorthair Domestic mix available for adoption now at the SPCA of Texas. She is energetic, fun and loves to get lots of attention. She is also enthusiastic about hunting little furry toys and can provide lots of entertainment in the process. Originally thought to be a shy cat, Windi has turned out to be just the opposite, ready to meet new people at a moment’s notice. Windi came to the SPCA from and animal cruelty seizure in Kaufman County where she was living with too many other animals in not-so-great conditions. Windi has already had a litter of kittens but has since been spayed. She is current on all her vaccines and microchipped as well. Windi is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Center in Dallas. Currently, an advanced appointment is required to meet her in person, so look for an application in her online profile at SPCA.org/cats.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and an FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag, and a free leash.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.