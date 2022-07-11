ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edie Windsor’s Memoir ‘A Wild And Precious Life’ In Works As Limited Series From Adam Milch & That’s Wonderful Productions

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Edie Windsor ’s memoir A Wild and Precious Life , the story of the acclaimed LGBTQ activist, is being developed as a limited series by Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV, which optioned the book for television development. Adam Milch (The Morning Show) is attached to write, showrun and executive produce.

The book, which will serve as source material for the series, will explore the life of Windsor, a marriage equality icon of the gay rights movement, her inspiring love story and how it changed the world, by overturning the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). The project is timely as many perceive civil rights in the U.S., including marriage equality, under threat.

Per the logline: “Edie’s remarkable story changed history, but she was far from a traditional hero, and this series will be anything but your stuffy biopic. Known as the “Grand Dame of gay rights,” Edie was a bombshell in every way: bitingly smart (she was one of IBM’s first engineers), glamorous and hilariously foul-mouthed until her last breath (she often wore a shirt that read “No One Knows I’m a Lesbian.”) She was a larger-than-life character known for her unapologetic sexual appetite and outrageous parties (often attended by friends Lorraine Hansberry and Larry Kramer.) But most of all, for her extraordinary, decades-long love with partner Thea Spyer that resulted in the Supreme Court decision we all know to this day.”

Milch will executive produce with Parsons and Spiewak through That’s Wonderful Productions as part of its overall deal with WBTV, along with Alissa Norby, and Nancy Tate via Surfergirl Entertainment. Judith Kasen-Windsor will co-executive produce throught the Judith M. Kasen-Windsor Trust. Alison Mo Massey will serve as producer for That’s Wonderful. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

A Wild and Precious Life , written by Windsor with Joshua Lyon, was published by Macmillan in 2019.

Windsor became internationally famous when she sued the U.S. government, seeking federal recognition for her marriage to Thea Spyer, her partner of more than four decades. The Supreme Court ruled in Edie’s favor, a landmark victory that set the stage for full marriage equality in the US. Beloved by the LGBTQ community, Edie embraced her new role as an icon; she had already been living an extraordinary and groundbreaking life for decades. In this memoir, which she began before passing away in 2017 and completed by her co-writer, Edie recounts her childhood in Philadelphia, her realization that she was a lesbian, and her active social life in Greenwich Village’s electrifying underground gay scene during the 1950s. Edie was also one of a select group of trailblazing women in computing, working her way up the ladder at IBM and achieving their highest technical ranking while developing software. In the early 1960s Edie met Thea, an expat from a Dutch Jewish family that fled the Nazis, and a widely respected clinical psychologist. Their partnership lasted 44 years, until Thea died in 2009. Edie found love again, marrying Judith Kasen-Windsor in 2016.

Milch is currently developing We Keep The Dead Close for Apple and Icon for FBC. He previously was an executive producer on Apple TV’s The Morning Show and developed Mafiosa with Berlanti Productions and Appian Way for Warner Bros. Milch wrote the pilot Bad Decisions Playlist for Fox and 20th with Temple Hill producing, was a co-showrunner on Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce with Marti Noxon, and an executive producer on The Arrangement. Milch is repped by RBEL, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP and Echo Lake.

Currently, TWP produces the Fox comedy Call Me Kat , now in its third season alongside Sad Clown Productions and BBC Worldwide starring Mayim Bialik. TWP also produced Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix comedy Special, which received four Emmy nominations. Additionally, Parsons and Spiewak serve as executive producers on the hit CBS sitcom Young Sheldon . On the feature side, TWP is set to release Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies with Focus Features this December, based on the lauded memoir by Michael Ausiello. That’s Wonderful is repped by CAA, Principal and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

The Judith M. Kasen-Windsor Trust is repped by George Sheanshang.

Deadline

Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel & ‘SNL’s Sarah Sherman Among Cast Set For Netflix’s YA Comedy ‘You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!’; Happy Madison & Alloy Entertainment Producing

Netflix has launched production on You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, a new YA comedy from Happy Madison & Alloy Entertainment. Adam Sandler (Hustle), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems) and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman are part of the pic’s sprawling ensemble, which also includes Sunny Sandler (Hustle), Sadie Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Theater Camp), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), Zaara Kuttemperoor and Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lenny Von Dohlen, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” died on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 63. His sister Catherine Von Dohlen first announced his death Thursday morning on Facebook. No cause of death was given. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
