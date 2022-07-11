ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1w4C_0gbvGeAj00
Katie Porter Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Porter confimred Monday, July 11, 2022, that she has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.

By Monday afternoon, cumulative nationwide COVID-19 cases totaled nearly 89 million, including nearly 3 million infections diagnosed within the past 28 days. Meanwhile, a total of 1,020,938 U.S. virus-related fatalities have been recorded in the more than two years since the pandemic began, including 9,345 deaths within the past month, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, more than 556 million cumulative COVID-19 cases have been detected since early 2020, resulting in nearly 6.4 million fatalities worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

White House Coronavirus Response Team stresses getting boosted in virtual briefing

MIAMI – The White House Coronavirus Response Team held a virtual briefing Tuesday and addressed the new highly contagious BA.5 variant.Ashish Jha urged a "simple message" to Americans 50 and older to get another boost if they haven't gotten a shot this year, saying "it could save your life.""For people who are 50 years of age or older, my message is simple. If you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022… please go get another vaccine shot," he said. He's also urged Americans to test before gathering indoors or meeting high risk people."You don't want to be the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
US News and World Report

Trump Again Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee as Panel Breaches His Inner Circle

Former President Donald Trump railed against the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol again on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing that’s expected to focus on his inner circle’s ties to far-right militia groups. [. Read:. Jan. 6 Committee Aims to Connect Far-Right Groups, Trump...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Johns Hopkins
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination activates antibodies targeting parts of virus spike protein shared between coronaviruses

Could the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine reawaken previous antibody responses and point the way to a universal coronavirus vaccine? A new analysis of the antibody response to a COVID-19 vaccine suggests the immune system's history with other coronaviruses, including those behind the common cold, shapes the patient's response, according to a study published today in Cell Reports.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy