ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Kardashians’ Returns With More Family Drama & A Bit Of Pete Davidson – Watch

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQbYx_0gbvGUIL00

It turns out Pete Davidson really wants to shower with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The former Saturday Night Live star is seen at the end of the first clip of season two of The Kardashians, which returns to Hulu on September 22.

It comes after the first season, which featured ten episodes, dropped earlier in April.

The series will see the first family of reality television – Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie – continue to have their lives documented by a camera crew, and will feature more family drama as they navigate their romances, businesses and everything in between.

Filming for season two finished around the end of June.

Matriarch Kris Jenner recently told Deadline that the show can get to viewers quicker than they used to when they had Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

“The good thing about a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes where something happens and get it to the viewers as soon as possible so they feel as if they’re following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six months ago,” she said.

The series, which is produced by Fulwell 73, is exec produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King, who also serves as showrunner.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Drama#Kardashian Family#Fulwell 73
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy