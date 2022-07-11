‘The Kardashians’ Returns With More Family Drama & A Bit Of Pete Davidson – Watch

It turns out Pete Davidson really wants to shower with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The former Saturday Night Live star is seen at the end of the first clip of season two of The Kardashians, which returns to Hulu on September 22.

It comes after the first season, which featured ten episodes, dropped earlier in April.

The series will see the first family of reality television – Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie – continue to have their lives documented by a camera crew, and will feature more family drama as they navigate their romances, businesses and everything in between.

Filming for season two finished around the end of June.

Matriarch Kris Jenner recently told Deadline that the show can get to viewers quicker than they used to when they had Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

“The good thing about a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes where something happens and get it to the viewers as soon as possible so they feel as if they’re following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six months ago,” she said.

The series, which is produced by Fulwell 73, is exec produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King, who also serves as showrunner.