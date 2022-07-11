City of Garland to host hiring events

If you're looking for work in public safety - the City of Garland is hiring.

There are two key positions they're looking to hire for.

First, the Garland Police Department is looking to hire Lateral officers. They say currently, about a third of their department is comprised of them. The Lateral Program is a six-week abbreviated academy for experienced peace officers which may be eligible to attend an abbreviated course at the Garland Police Academy and get paid for their experience.

If you qualify for the Lateral Program, your salary will correspond with your experience.

Also, the city is hosting a hiring event on July 15th and 18th for crossing guards.

Both hiring events will take place at Holford Recreation Center,

Appointments are required. Call the city to schedule yours and or apply online .

