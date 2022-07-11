ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jury selection begins for members of right-wing group Patriot Prayer

By Stephanie Domurat
kptv.com
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Six members of the group have been indicted for their actions during those May Day demonstrations back in 2019. One...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

 

kptv.com

Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a Portland woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection. Lilith Anton Saer, 30, was arrested last week and is being charged with disruptive conduct in the Capitol building and intent to disrupt an official proceeding.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland resident arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Portland resident was arrested last Thursday for her alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In court documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington D.C. included several photos that they say showed Lilith Saer, 30, who also goes by "Drakken Saer," inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

What It Was Like on the Bus Delivering Gun Control Signatures to Salem

The bell rang 98 times at Augustana Lutheran Church last Friday, once for each person in Oregon who has died from gun violence, excluding suicides, this year. The tolling of the bell was part of a rally for Initiative Petition 17, which asks voters to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and requires gun buyers to get a permit.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Second bias attack linked to man who allegedly punched 5-year-old, father in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, one of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man attacked in downtown Portland passes away in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men who were attacked in downtown Portland while waiting at a bus stop last month has died from his injuries in a local hospital. Donald A. Pierce, 82, died at the hospital Thursday night, according to a statement from Portland police on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office and his death determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Elderly Man Viciously Beaten Dies Two Weeks After Downtown Portland Attack

PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly man has died two weeks after being viciously beaten in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland. 82-year-old Donald Pierce and 88-year-old Allen Lichtenstein were assaulted at Southwest 5th and Hall on the evening of June 25th. Police said on Tuesday that Pierce died at the hospital last week.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty in federal drug case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former Clackamas dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally distributing controlled substances, including thousands of pills of prescription drugs, and anabolic steroids. Salwan Wesam Adjaj, 43, a resident of West Linn, Oregon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Search teams scour Sandy River for missing hiker

Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TriMet sees vandalism increase at bus stops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Covered shelters at TriMet bus and streetcar stops are increasingly becoming targets for vandalism. Tyler Graf, a spokesperson for TriMet, said in June there were nearly 100 reported incidents at TriMet-covered shelters. He said if glass panes are broken, it could cost anywhere from $450 to $1,500 to replace. The ones who are footing the bill are taxpayers. Graf said TriMet doesn't know why vandalism has increased, but it's happening. Broken glass and graffiti may be a sore sight to drivers passing by, but the ones who are impacted the most by this vandalism are the metro area's transit-dependent community members.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Victim advocate: Victims are 'afterthought' under DA Schmidt

A Multnomah County District Attorney's Office victims advocate resigned, citing a lack of victim oversight.A lead victim's advocate for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has quit over what she said is severe understaffing and a concerning oversight of victims under District Attorney Mike Schmidt's watch. In a resignation letter dated July 1, Vanessa Palacios said the loss of experienced attorneys and support staff have left the DA's office in shambles. She said the influx of new hires and their lack of experience has proven "detrimental to victims." "It is easy to replace employees, but it [is] also very easy...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

