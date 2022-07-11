ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Sound Off – Mon 07/11/2022 – Dr. Gary Taylor

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Debbie Peterson’s New Book 07.11.2022

Former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson is making a lot of stops on talk shows and public gathering’s to discuss her new book, The Happiest Corruption, Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California beach town. The books talks about corruption and bribery of elected officials she witnessed in the south county during the era of supervisor Adam Hill. You may remember Hill died of a drug overdose a couple years ago.
GROVER BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Marshall

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marshall from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Marshall is a sweet older gentleman who is ready to find his forever home! He’s still pretty active so he would love a home where her can go on some walks or play in the yard. He’s a smart and loyal boy who’ll stick right by your side. He already knows some basic commands and is always eager to learn. Once you get to know him, he will show you his cuddly side.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Registration now open for Hot El Camino Cruise Nite

– The City of Atascadero will present the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. as part of the Cruisin’ Weekend. The cruise will take place up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero. Join the thousands of spectators that come out to watch this fun, entertaining, and family-oriented cruise. From classic favorites to new and flashy hot rods, this event brings out the best cars from all over the county and surrounding areas.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kprl News#Atascadero Christian Home
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/04 – 07/10/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 04, 2022. 00:25— Maribel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

California Mid-State Fair Specialty Days Announced

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of our specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit. Join us on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 20, to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Main Gate Entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. and preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s Fair before gates officially open at 4 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 07.12.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. No public hearings at tonight’s meeting, but city manager Rochelle Rickard will give her management report. And the council will proclaim July as Parks Make Life Better month. The Atascadero city council meets at 6:00 this evening at the rotunda. You...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Workshop Wednesday 07.13.2022

PG&E is hosting a webinar at noon today to discuss wildfire prevention efforts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. PG&E representatives will be on hand to answer questions and hear feedback. These online meetings allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness. To join,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Roadwork 07.13.2022

Yesterday, Ditas Esperanza explained that preliminary work is getting underway on the intersection of Gold Hill and Union roads. There is also restriping of Creston and some other roads which will soon be getting underway. More on that tomorrow.
CRESTON, CA
kprl.com

Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

An Arizona teenager who disappeared from Nipomo early this month, has been located in Mexico. Lily Trujillo is being held at the border until her family takes her birth certificate and picks her up. The 15 year old girl vanished while visiting family in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20 – 30

Edgar Herman Beyer, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 20. Cesar Humerto Bonifacio Rivera Villegas, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 30. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Food & Farm News 07.13.2022

According to a UC Merced study conducted for the state, California farmers left nearly 400,000 acres of agricultural land unplanted last year because of a lack of water. The result, the study found, was a direct economic cost to farmers of $1.1 billion and the loss of nearly 9,000 agricultural jobs.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy