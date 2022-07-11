Sound Off – Mon 07/11/2022 – Dr. Gary Taylor

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marshall from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Marshall is a sweet older gentleman who is ready to find his forever home! He’s still pretty active so he would love a home where her can go on some walks or play in the yard. He’s a smart and loyal boy who’ll stick right by your side. He already knows some basic commands and is always eager to learn. Once you get to know him, he will show you his cuddly side.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO