Queens, NY

Tiki Barber: Mets-Braves more about the Mets' internal litmus test than NL East standings

By Tiki Tierney, Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271DVg_0gbvEW8D00

The Mets and Braves begin a three-game set Monday that could tip the balance of power in the NL East when it ends Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta enters 1.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East, meaning a three-game sweep would put the Braves in first place, and even two of three gets them within a half-game – and with the Cubs and Nationals the Mets and Braves’ opponents in their final series before the break, this could be their chance to make hay.

Boomer & Gio wondered Monday morning if the Mets would be in first place at the All-Star break:

It was a thought Tiki Barber had, too, as he admitted during his solo show in the midday Monday when discussing Mets-Braves:

“I think about this series, and in my mind I built it up to be something so important, a litmus test,” Tiki said. “The Mets have to find a way to win two of three and keep this shrinking lead over the Braves in the division. I need the Mets to be this team – but in actuality, you don’t.”

That’s because, Tiki says, in this three-game set, the standings take a backseat to being a barometer for what the Mets need to do at the deadline to upgrade and hold off the Braves.

“This doesn’t mean anything. This is more, to me, a gauge of what the Mets will need to do at the trade deadline,” Tiki said. “We know they need a bat – and maybe they could reach into their minor-league system and bring up Mark Vientos or Francisco Alvarez – but there are options. This Braves series gives the Mets a chance to see what they need to do – have to do – to be the best team in the division.”

And, in reality, the Mets don’t even need to be that, especially in the era of expanded playoffs.

“If they end up not being the best team in the division?” Tiki asked. “That’s okay as well, because when you get to the postseason, it’s a different conversation.”

