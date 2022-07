Columbia, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh is expected to be charged with the murder of his wife and son. According to attorney Jim Griffin, the former prominent South Carolina lawyer will be indicted on murder charges this week in connection with the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. The two were killed on June 7, 2021, in a double homicide that remains unsolved.

