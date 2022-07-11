ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Jury selection begins on members of right-wing group Patriot Prayer

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night...

tony nichols
2d ago

Hey Portland, let's charge the men that were not destroying the city, who were being attacked and defending themselves. But make sure you let all of ANTIFA go to continue destroying the city and cause millions of damage.

Aimee Klum
2d ago

Wow. Unbelievable considering what Antifa has been doing without any repercussions whatsoever.

kptv.com

Man attacked in downtown Portland passes away in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men who were attacked in downtown Portland while waiting at a bus stop last month has died from his injuries in a local hospital. Donald A. Pierce, 82, died at the hospital Thursday night, according to a statement from Portland police on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and his death determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Elderly Man Viciously Beaten Dies Two Weeks After Downtown Portland Attack

PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly man has died two weeks after being viciously beaten in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland. 82-year-old Donald Pierce and 88-year-old Allen Lichtenstein were assaulted at Southwest 5th and Hall on the evening of June 25th. Police said on Tuesday that Pierce died at the hospital last week.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Second bias attack linked to man who allegedly punched 5-year-old, father in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, one of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Search teams scour Sandy River for missing hiker

The metro area is heading into the hottest months of summer after the wettest spring in more than 80 years, which led to perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. More than a year after the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Weekend gunfire has police stretched thin, neighbors fed up in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend, as well as on Monday. Two of the shootings happened early Saturday morning; one on NW 2nd and N Main Street, and the other in the 3700 block of SE 21st Drive. Then on Monday, Gresham police said there was a gunfight on the corner of SE 168th and SE Stark Street, as well as a shooting in the 17300 block of SE Pine Street.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting in NE Portland

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two people were...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Northeast Portland shooting leaves man dead

Portland police say they found a man dead Sunday night in the King neighborhood. Officers arrived at the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The victim has not been publicly identified. Police say someone who was “involved” stayed at the scene...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they are focusing only searching the water Wednesday for missing hiker, Christopher Smaka. The metro area is heading into the hottest months of summer after the wettest spring in more than 80 years, which led to perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Portland woman arrested,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Portland road rage incident results in bias crime arrest

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- A man was threatened because of his Asian descent and the suspect was arrested for a bias crime after a road rage incident in south Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a sergeant outside of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TriMet sees vandalism increase at bus stops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Covered shelters at TriMet bus and streetcar stops are increasingly becoming targets for vandalism. Tyler Graf, a spokesperson for TriMet, said in June there were nearly 100 reported incidents at TriMet-covered shelters. He said if glass panes are broken, it could cost anywhere from $450 to $1,500 to replace. The ones who are footing the bill are taxpayers. Graf said TriMet doesn’t know why vandalism has increased, but it’s happening. Broken glass and graffiti may be a sore sight to drivers passing by, but the ones who are impacted the most by this vandalism are the metro area’s transit-dependent community members.
PORTLAND, OR

