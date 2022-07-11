Florida man arrested after randomly shooting from window of home

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.

