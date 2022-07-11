ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man arrested after randomly shooting from window of home

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples, Florida —A man in Naples, Florida was taken into custody following a 9-hour stand-off with police. The incident occurred on Saturday at a home in the 15000 block...

www.850wftl.com

