ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

At 90, James Wines Never Goes a Day Without Drawing

By Diana Budds, @DianaBudds
Curbed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s “21 Questions” is back with an eye on creative New Yorkers. James Wines is the founder of SITE, an architecture-and-environmental-arts firm known for BEST Products’ postmodern retail stores, Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park outpost, OFF-WHITE boutiques in Tokyo and Gwanggyo, and 1980s fashion designer Willi Smith’s showrooms. In 2013,...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Curbed

No One Wants to Work for New York City Anymore

The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

How One Abortion Rights Group Protects Soho’s Only Abortion Clinic

Early one Saturday morning in July, a crowd begins to gather on the corner of Mott and Prince. Nearby stands the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, a neighborhood landmark that has recently become a local flashpoint in the battle for abortion rights. Inside the church, more than 100 members of the Archdiocese of New York’s Witness for Life program are preparing to march to a nearby Planned Parenthood. The crowd is here to counter-protest them — and, if they can, to prevent Witness for Life from reaching the clinic. An organizer lays out the rules via megaphone. They are not to block the clinic. If someone needs a street medic, people nearby should make an X with their arms and point to the person who needs help. And with that, they form a moving picket line in front of the church, chanting, hoping they can be heard inside. “Pro-life, that’s a lie, you don’t care if people die,” they shout. “Not the church, not the state, people will decide our fate.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy