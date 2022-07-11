At 90, James Wines Never Goes a Day Without Drawing

Early one Saturday morning in July, a crowd begins to gather on the corner of Mott and Prince. Nearby stands the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, a neighborhood landmark that has recently become a local flashpoint in the battle for abortion rights. Inside the church, more than 100 members of the Archdiocese of New York’s Witness for Life program are preparing to march to a nearby Planned Parenthood. The crowd is here to counter-protest them — and, if they can, to prevent Witness for Life from reaching the clinic. An organizer lays out the rules via megaphone. They are not to block the clinic. If someone needs a street medic, people nearby should make an X with their arms and point to the person who needs help. And with that, they form a moving picket line in front of the church, chanting, hoping they can be heard inside. “Pro-life, that’s a lie, you don’t care if people die,” they shout. “Not the church, not the state, people will decide our fate.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO