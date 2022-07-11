Late Stage Kidney Patient Randomly Tackled by Hospital Guards: Lawsuit
While two hospital guards beat the patient, he cried out that they were hurting him. One of them allegedly replied,...www.newsweek.com
Nothing will happen. The victim is now deceased, no witness to testify. Sadly, this WILL happen again, and again and again...
I had that same type stuff happen to me at Grady Memorial Hospital almost a week ago. The security guard refused to give me his name and when I went to record him with my phone , he swung on me. I'm a 5'3 female and he is all of 250 plus and over 6' tall. Hospital has video and I have it on my cell phone and they still allow him to be employed there. I was also taken to the basement cell where there is urine on the floor no TOILET.
I am so sorry this happened to your Dad and for your loss. It will not halp him any but I hope these security guards are fired and taken to court along with the hospital and given sentences and fined to the fullest extent. I hope you get a huge settlement out of this and yes. I know it won't help your Dad or what you had to witness your Dad go through but maybe it will help you to know there is still some good in the world, even if you have to dig for it. Praying for you.
