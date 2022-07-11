ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Zibby Allen talks about ‘Virgin River’ making its return to Netflix

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZ8FI_0gbvC6aE00

Zibby Allen stars in one of Netflix’s hit shows, “Virgin River,” which has been dubbed one of the most binged watched shows on the streaming platform.

Allen touched on the connection this series brings to, not only it’s viewers, but also to the characters on the show. The fictional town of Virgin River is a comforting place where the characters come to rely on one another and navigate through their ups and downs to bring together this community of people.

Allen states that although the show is comforting, it does not shy away from the drama, but that is what makes the show so inviting. “It’s globally loved,” she said.

“These characters are navigating real life stuff but, like sweetly and they are not doing it perfectly” Allen added. “I think that’s really relatable which is why maybe people like it.”

“Virgin River” returns to Netflix for its new season July 20.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Lucy Davis talks about her time on the original show ‘The Office’ and dishes about her new series on Disney+ ‘The Villains of Valley View’

Before Lucy Davis made her debut on the Disney channel, she starred on a little show called “The Office.” Davis was Dawn Tinsley in Ricky Gervais’s original U.K. show “The Office.” Although the U.K. version didn’t go on as long as the U.S. version, her bias did not stop her from loving the U.S. “Office,” […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Michael Beach talks about his new movie ‘The Royal’

Michael Beach talked about his new movie “The Royal.” He also discussed how he found it easy to relate to his character as he is very much a family man himself. “The Royal” hits theaters, video on demand and all digital streaming platforms on July 15. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News […]
MOVIES
KTLA

4.6 magnitude quake hits Ridgecrest: USGS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 4.6 magnitude quake struck an area near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Data from USGS shows the quake struck an area about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at around 6:20 p.m. A preliminary report showed the magnitude was first recorded as 4.3, but has been upgraded to 4.6.
RIDGECREST, CA
KTLA

‘Love is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix, producers alleging low pay, ‘inhumane work conditions’

A former contestant of the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is suing Netflix and the show’s producers, according to a report by Variety. The lawsuit was filed by Jeremy Hartwell who is alleging that “Love is Blind” producers consistently gave the cast alcohol but deprived them of food and water, all while allegedly paying rates lower than Los Angeles’ minimum wage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona found dead in vehicle

A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Pomona police responded to the 1800 block...
KTLA

How much would you pay for Netflix with ads?

Netflix has tapped Microsoft as its partner in rolling out an ad-supported service tier. “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering,” Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both […]
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

Paget Brewster returns to ‘Criminal Minds’ in Paramount+ reboot

A big announcement for the “Criminal Minds” franchise. Paramount+ is rebooting the show for its streaming service. For actress Paget Brewster, who played Emily Prentiss on the series for almost 15 years, she’s elated. “We are all really, really thrilled because we’ve been talking about it for almost two years,” she explained. “So, it’s really […]
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

Is California really getting a beer-themed amusement park?

The New Belgium Brewing Company is promising on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – is supposedly “coming soon to Napa,” KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park’s webpage heralds the imminent coming of “136 acres...
NAPA, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by bus on 101 Freeway in Calabasas: CHP

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas at about 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa.
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy