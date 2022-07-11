Zibby Allen talks about ‘Virgin River’ making its return to Netflix

Zibby Allen stars in one of Netflix’s hit shows, “Virgin River,” which has been dubbed one of the most binged watched shows on the streaming platform.

Allen touched on the connection this series brings to, not only it’s viewers, but also to the characters on the show. The fictional town of Virgin River is a comforting place where the characters come to rely on one another and navigate through their ups and downs to bring together this community of people.

Allen states that although the show is comforting, it does not shy away from the drama, but that is what makes the show so inviting. “It’s globally loved,” she said.

“These characters are navigating real life stuff but, like sweetly and they are not doing it perfectly” Allen added. “I think that’s really relatable which is why maybe people like it.”

“Virgin River” returns to Netflix for its new season July 20.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 11, 2022.

