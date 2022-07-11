ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain...

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of West Feliciana, southeastern Pointe Coupee, northwestern St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, north central Ascension, northeastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Livingston, East Feliciana, central Tangipahoa and central Washington Parishes, southeastern Wilkinson and southwestern Amite Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Centreville to near Greensburg to near Wilmer to near Franklinton. Movement was southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, New Roads, Franklinton, Jackson, St. Francisville, Clinton, Greensburg, Amite, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, Livingston, Centreville, Independence and Roseland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
