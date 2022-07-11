Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of West Feliciana, southeastern Pointe Coupee, northwestern St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, north central Ascension, northeastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Livingston, East Feliciana, central Tangipahoa and central Washington Parishes, southeastern Wilkinson and southwestern Amite Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Centreville to near Greensburg to near Wilmer to near Franklinton. Movement was southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, New Roads, Franklinton, Jackson, St. Francisville, Clinton, Greensburg, Amite, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, Livingston, Centreville, Independence and Roseland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
