ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Episcopalians to study their role in Native boarding schools

By PETER SMITH Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gbvBzdn00

A fact-finding commission of the Episcopal Church will research the history of the denomination’s role in operating boarding schools for Native American children -- part of a system the church now acknowledges was rooted in white supremacy and caused generations of trauma.

The denomination’s General Convention, meeting in Baltimore, approved the commission’s formation by acclamation in votes Friday and Saturday in its two legislative houses.

The votes followed a series of emotionally potent comments from Indigenous and other church members at the convention.

Bishop Carol Gallagher, regional canon for the Central Region of the Diocese of Massachusetts, spoke in favor of the measure and was encouraged by the vote. Gallagher, who is Cherokee, told the convention that her grandfather had attended a boarding school and her family witnessed how the schools had badly damaged Native children’s ties to their families and tribes.

The reckoning with the boarding school legacy is “going to take a long time, because we’re going to have to listen to a lot of people,” Gallagher said in an interview. “My hope is people won’t draw back from listening. It may be painful to hear, but it also can be life-giving.”

The Episcopal Church and other denominations operated many of the boarding schools established in the 19th and 20th centuries under a U.S. policy that sought to sever Native children from their families, languages and cultures and to assimilate them into the mainstream Christian society.

While students’ experiences at the schools varied, with some reporting positive experiences and others horrific abuse, the overall system was designed for the forced assimilation of Native children.

The multi-point Episcopal resolution establishes a fact-finding commission to look through church, government and other archives about the boarding schools and to share its results. It encourages individual dioceses to do similar research and listen to the stories of school survivors.

The resolution acknowledges the boarding schools’ roots in “systems of white supremacy that have oppressed Indigenous peoples.” It also calls for investments in Indigenous-led healing centers to address the traumas caused by the boarding schools that have spanned generations.

“Our church has some history in the colonization of our peoples,” Ron Braman of Idaho told fellow members of the General Convention’s House of Deputies before it approved the resolution. “You see the pain that our people are still enduring.”

He said several members of his family went to boarding schools.

The investigation is “a brave thing for us to do, but I believe it’s something that we need to do,” said Braman, who is affiliated with the Eastern Band of Shoshone.

It’s the latest in a series of reckonings by religious groups over the legacy of such schools in North America. Later this month, Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in operating residential schools there for Indigenous children. He made a similar apology to a visiting Indigenous delegation at the Vatican in April.

The U.S. Department of Interior in May issued a report that acknowledged the “traumatic and violent” means that were used in the system. It identified more than 500 student deaths but said further investigation would likely show thousands of deaths due to disease and other causes. The reported discoveries of hundreds of graves near former residential schools in Canada since 2021 has prompted an unprecedented reckoning with the system’s legacy in North America.

In all, more than 400 boarding schools operated in the United States from the 19th to mid-20th centuries before the system ended, according to the Interior report. While a majority were government-run, the report noted that many others were church-run, and church and state collaborated closely in the project.

The Episcopal Church operated at least nine boarding schools, according to a database compiled by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

“Over and above that, many parishes donated to support these schools,” Gallagher said. They may have thought they were helping, she said, but didn’t realize “the impact of removing children from their families and their way of life, and destroying identities.”

Ruth Johnson, a member of the House of Deputies from the Navajoland Area Mission in the Southwest, told the convention that she still bears the traumas of attending boarding schools, including one where she was beaten.

“I could have easily been one of those that didn’t make it home,” said Johnson, who is Navajo. “To this day, I still have a hard time talking about it.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries

Though Alain Pierre-Louis grew up in a Haitian family that attended Catholic church services most Sundays, he always felt a spiritual pull toward something else. Vodou, a Haitian religion rooted in ancestral remembrance, nature, healing, and justice, was embedded everywhere in his Boston childhood—in the traditional rasin, or “roots,” music blaring from the living-room speakers, and in the Haitian-folkloric-dance performances he would go to with his relatives. But though the art influenced by Vodou was celebrated, the religion itself was considered taboo and a nonstarter at home. “There was no explanation; it was just, ‘No, you don’t need to learn that,’” Pierre-Louis, a 31-year-old environmental educator, told me. “[My parents] wanted me to embrace my culture except that part, our spirituality.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Fast Company

These 7 Catholic churches in Europe are unlike anything you’ve seen before

After World War II, religion in Europe was declining, and the Catholic Church turned to architecture for a fresh start: Out with the gilt and the traditional symbology, in with the concrete and glass. In an upcoming book, British photographer Jamie McGregor Smith tells the story of these little-known modernist...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Johnson
Person
Pope Francis
Business Insider

Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
RELIGION
Miami Herald

More people than ever see Bible as ‘fables’ than ‘actual word of God, US poll finds

People in the United States have an increasingly shifting outlook on the Bible, according to a new poll from Gallup. Only 20% of people in the U.S. now say they view the Bible as the literal word of God — a record low — while a record-high of 29% of Americans agree the Bible is only a collection of “fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” The number of Americans who take the Bible as God’s “actual word” has decreased from 24% since 2017 and is only half of what it was when that belief peaked in 1984, Gallup reported.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Episcopalians#National Church#United Church#The Episcopal Church#Native American#General Convention#Indigenous
Daily Mail

Computer science professor, 63, sues University of Washington for violating his free speech rights after he was disciplined for saying the campus wasn't built on Native American land

A University of Washington computer science professor claims his First Amendment rights have been violated after he was punished for his dissenting view on historic claims Native Americans have to the campus land, according to a lawsuit filed in Seattle federal court. Stuart Reges, 63, who teaches an introductory course...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MSNBC

Whitewashing slavery isn't education; it's propaganda

In the latest saga of the misguided attacks on “critical race theory,” a group of educators given the assignment of recommending curriculum changes to the Texas State Board of Education proposed that American slavery be described to second grade social studies classes as “involuntary relocation.” If the educators suggesting such phrasing thought they were improving the curriculum, they should know they are doing the opposite. Framing slavery as simply “involuntary relocation” is not only reductionist, but it is also an egregious attempt to whitewash American history that disregards the terror and brutality of slavery.
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

White Counsel At Biglaw Firm Spreads 'Inappropriate And Offensive' Theories About Abortion, Gets Suspended

But then things went off the rails. A white partner who attended HoLove’s women’s meeting felt it appropriate to chime in with her support of the Dobbs decision. As a tipster at the firm described it, “Robin Keller, in front of nearly 400 women, shared her views that Dobbs was rightly decided and that Black women are disproportionately getting abortions and conducting ‘Black genocide’ which she finds ‘tragic.'” Yikes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy