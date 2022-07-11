ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

CLOT Rejoins Jordan Brand for the Delta 2

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2003, CLOT has aimed to bridge the gap between the East and the West with its projects. As a collaborative powerhouse, it has established partnerships with various brands such as Nike to accomplish this goal. Earlier this year, it teamed up with Jordan Brand to take on...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Concord"

The Air Jordan 12 has cemented itself as a classic in footwear history. In recent years, the shoe has arrived in a selection of new colorways from the Jordan Brand including, the upcoming “Concord” iteration. Also known as the “Hyper Royal,” the sneaker was previously previewed on SNKRS...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Air Jordan#Jordan 2#Clot#The Air Jordan 5 Low#The Jordan Delta 2
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A First Look at the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

The year of the Air Jordan 2 looks to remain in full force. Jordan Brand has worked with a star studded lineup of collaborators including Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Château Rouge, Union LA, J Balvin and many more to reimagine the Air Jordan 2 for 2022. While traditionally the Air Jordan 2 hasn’t received as much praise as its neighboring silhouettes, Jordan Brand has made a significant push this year to inspire change. Now, teaming up with Detroit-based sneaker boutique Two 18, yet another collaborative colorway hits the Air Jordan 2 Low.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is Returning in OG "Taxi" and "Cherry"

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jordan Jumpman Pro, Jordan Brand is set to release OG “Taxi” and “Cherry” of the alternate model. Inspired by the Air Jordan 12, the Jordan Jumpman Pro was originally debuted back in 1997 and is beloved for its on-court performance.
GOLD
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Celebrates Its 25th Year in China With This Air Jordan 12 Low

In 1997, Jordan Brand finally formally entered the Chinese market. At the time, the Air Jordan 12 was a key offering from the brand and thus holds a special place in the history of Jordan Brand in China. As a result, when prompted to celebrate its 20th year in China back in 2017, the label looked to the Air Jordan 12, amongst other models, to commemorate the year. Now, after a quick five years have passed, the Air Jordan 12 has once again been approached as the canvas for celebration.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Smothers Its Air Jordan 1 Low in Pink Velvet

Much like its extra popular Air Jordan 1 High sibling, the Air Jordan 1 Low has impressed the sneaker community on many occasions this year thanks to its barrage of new colorways that have been released and revealed. And in the coming months, the latter is going to broaden its output with a playful new entry — an Air Jordan 1 Low makeup with pink velvet uppers.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" is Coming This Summer

Joining an early look back in March, we now have an official look at the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple.” The bright and bold take set to arrive this August is expected to kick off the release of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 collection. Expressing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy