Woman bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in northern suburbs

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 64-year-old Green Oaks woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle over the weekend near Libertyville.

The unidentified bicyclist’s death was reported Monday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She had been critically injured Sunday morning near Saint Mary’s Road and Terre Drive, officials said.

Authorities said it appeared the bicyclist moved into the path of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling southbound on Saint Mary’s Road. The 81-year-old driver of the vehicle was unable to stop and struck the woman, sheriff’s officials said.

The bicyclist, who had “significant injuries,” was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy was pending.

