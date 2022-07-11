New Jersey launches strike force to protect abortion access

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey is creating a new strike force to protect access to abortion. Authorities could take legal action against anyone who threatens or intimidates patients or care providers at New Jersey abortion clinics.

The Reproductive Rights Strike Force will consist of officials across the New Jersey Department of Law & Public Safety. It will work with the New Jersey Office of Attorney General to coordinate enforcement.

The goal of the task force is to protect abortion rights for residents and those who travel to the state.

It comes in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The court ruling now allows states to decide on abortion laws. 20 Republican-led states have either banned or limited abortions, or have created legislation to limit or ban abortion.

“The Supreme Court’s right-wing majority opinion in Dobbs is a devastating setback for women’s rights in America and will harm millions throughout the country,” said acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. “But make no mistake. Abortion remains legal in New Jersey.”

The strike force includes representatives from the Division on Civil Rights, New Jersey State Police, and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

The group aims to hold anyone accountable for violating patient confidentiality requirements. They are working to develop ways to secure patients’ and providers’ data and limit the sharing of health-related information with third parties.

“The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, signed into law this January by Gov. Murphy, protects the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy in New Jersey,” said Platkin. The law codifies a woman's right to choose.

"Legislation signed into law by Gov. Murphy earlier this month provides additional critical protections for individuals who seek to access reproductive health care services in New Jersey," Platkin added.

The legislation signed July 2 involves two laws. The first prevents New Jersey from extraditing someone back to their home state where abortion is illegal. The other prohibits sharing patient or doctor information for out-of-state investigations.

“The Strike Force we are creating today will ensure that these laws are enforced to the full extent possible,” Platkin added, “and that we use every available resource to protect access to abortion care in New Jersey.”