Video Games

Returnal PC Release Teased Again in New Steam Update

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update associated with Valve's Steam platform has teased that the PlayStation 5 game Returnal should be coming to PC at some point in the future. Over the past couple of months, we've already seen a number of different leaks that indicated Returnal would be the next PlayStation title making...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
State
Oregon State
ComicBook

Skate 4 Developers Tease New Update

Skate 4 is getting a new update very, very soon, which should hopefully clue fans in to what is going on with the game. Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated games in quite some time, largely because its predecessor was so widely acclaimed. Skate 3 was a big hit, both with critics and fans. The game spawned a massive following on YouTube due to some of its outrageous modes, fun gameplay, and more. With that said, EA failed to capitalize on a sequel shortly after the third game's release in the early 2010s. Many fans were left to beg for a new Skate game for years until it was finally announced in 2020. The news came right as the game was entering the very early stages of development, so there hasn't been a lot of substantial updates since then. There have been some playtests which resulted in some leaked gameplay, but they are still very rough works in progress. The team also recently released a small trailer with some gameplay.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Sets Up for New Eeveelution Debut

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for its next major Eeveelution debut with a promo for a future episode of the series! As Ash Ketchum had been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series over the course of this newest iteration of the series, Goh and Chloe have not been slacking on their respective journeys either. It was a much different kind of path forward for Chloe as she is just now figuring out what she wants to do with her new Pokemon filled future, and it seems that a future episode of the series will be bringing this further into focus as Chloe and Eevee take an important new step.
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
ComicBook

Marvel Multiverse RPG Releases New Rules Update; Adds Five New Characters

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game has received its first update, which comes with a significant tweak to the game rules, and five new characters. Marvel published a rules update for its upcoming tabletop roleplaying game earlier this week, providing players with the first update since the comics publisher originally released the first iteration of its playtest earlier this year. The rules contain five new Marvel characters that can be used in playtest campaigns – the heroes Thor (Jane Foster) and She-Hulk, as well as the villains Kingpin, Vulture, and Sabretooth.
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Kaido's Might

One Piece is now gearing up for the final saga of the long running action manga, and one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into how much has changed with Kaido over the years! When Kaido was first introduced to the series, he was an invincible being that somehow could not die despite his seeming desire to do so. We then got the fullest look at the Emperor of the Seas during the events of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others made their way to take down both he and Big Mom during the biggest war of the series to date.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Is Coming to Ninjala

GungHo Online Entertainment's free-to-play video game Ninjala is once again teaming up with a popular anime franchise as the company has announced that a Tokyo Revengers collaboration event is coming. The Ninjala x Tokyo Revengers crossover marks only the latest anime collaboration with the video game, and it is set to start on July 20th and run through August 24th with outfits, weapon skins, and more inspired by the anime.
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Not Very Tough

Players shouldn't have an issue with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
ComicBook

Evil Dead: The Game Releases Army of Darkness Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After several teases hinting at new content coming to Evil Dead: The Game, Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive revealed this week the full patch notes for the update centered around the Army of Darkness movie from the Evil Dead series. Those familiar with the film will already have an idea of what the means, but to spell things out for everyone, the patch notes detailed everything from a new map to more weapons as well as a totally new game mode for players to experience.
