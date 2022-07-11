ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cutie Kulture Is Showered With Birthday Gifts & Mama Cardi B Don’t Play About Her [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mbUO_0gbvBg7E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279iZB_0gbvBg7E00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Over the weekend, Cardi B and Offset celebrated their eldest child, Kulture , together. The four year old brought in her birthday with both of her parents in London as her mom took the stage at Wireless Festival. Check out a gallery of our favorite Kulture photos inside.

Kulture’s birthday was yesterday, July 10, and she celebrated in a major way. Cardi had to handle business first, performing at London’s Wireless Festival with a host of other artists like SZA , Playboi Carti and Summer Walker. The audience even took a break from cheering on Mama Cardi by singing, “Happy Birthday,” to her precious daughter Kulture.

Kulture was also gifted $50k by her dad, Offset, and she flaunted a wad of cash, adorably referring to it as a ticket. Her dad educated her saying, “A  ticket is a million. That’s 50.” Kulture also opened a slew of other gifts as her mom recorded on her Instagram stories. It appears she kept the celebration going at Candytopia, posing in the fish made of candy.

Their baby girl is not a baby anymore. Still, Cardi does not play about her children. Cardi B’s currently trending after popular gossip site, The Shade Room, posted a video of Kulture. Cardi asked them not to, and it incited a back and forth between the rapper and the media site. Yikes.

In other news, Happy Birthday to their precious daughter Kulture. A true Cancer with an adorable smile, cheerful spirit and love for her mommy and daddy.

Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Kulture below:

1. So Much Personality

Source:DearBelcalis

2. The Prettiest

Source:aheavytruth

3. A Doll

Source:DearBelcalis

4. Baby Girl

Source:CardiNewss

5. So Stylish

Source:DearBelcalis

6. Celebrating With Mommy & Daddy

Source:DearBelcalis

7. A Look

Source:DearBelcalis

8. Daddy’s Girl

Source:DearBelcalis

9. The Many Faces of Cutie Kulture

Source:CARDlTUNE

10. Happy Birthday, Kulture!

Source:DearBelcalis

Comments / 13

Landon Holleman
1d ago

Stop posting every little thing you do ... People got real life issues every day 🙄 Can't put a meal on the table... living on the streets just saying n.Its getting real old. . Jealous not just people so self-centered n want to flaunt what they have....

Reply(1)
4
Theresa Theard
2d ago

too a very gorgeous little girl who has a very nice parents may ur day is special,

Reply
9
Related
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Cardi B.
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutie#Gallery#Happy Birthday#Summer Walker
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Surprise Their Daughter With A New Car

Late last year, Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka called it quits. The two had been together for nearly a decade and got married in 2014. Nonetheless, after years of ups and downs, displaying their relationship issues on reality television shows, and even renewing their vows, the duo decided to be done for good.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Here’s Why Toya Bush-Harris Is Living in a Rental Down the Street from Her “Dream Home”

The Married to Medicine cast member opened up about selling her house and revealed where she’s headed next. Last year, Toya Bush-Harris announced her surprising decision to put her newly constructed “dream house” (which you can see in the video above) on the market. During the July 10 Season 9 premiere of Married to Medicine, Toya opened up a bit more about selling the home and moving into a rental property — and revealed where her family is heading next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Why Cardi B never hired a nanny for daughter Kulture

Cardi B shared that she was too nervous to hire a nanny for her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, when she started getting big in the music industry. “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” Cardi, 29, told Vogue Singapore in her cover story published Monday.
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy