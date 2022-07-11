ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crest Hill, IL

1 killed, 4 wounded in shootout at Forza Table & Tap in Crest Hill

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXcxL_0gbvBVM700

CREST HILL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Crest Hill police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a restaurant that left one man dead and several other people wounded.

It happened just before midnight, police said, in the parking lot of Forza Table and Tap in the 1800 block of Knapp Drive.

Officers were in the process of dispersing a large crowd of people when gunfire rang out, police said.

The Crest Hill Police Department said that officers found a man in his thirties lying on the ground. The officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, authorities said.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet but died due to his injuries on the way, police said.

At least four others were wounded in the shooting, but all are expected to survive, officials said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

