Same league, different pressure for Trendon Watford
By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
2 days ago
In the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league last year, former Mountain Brook High School star Trendon Watford was an undrafted rookie battling to stick in the league. Watford earned his place, so in the NBA 2K23 Summer League this year, he’s playing with the stability of a four-year, $5.8 million contract...
Earlier this month, the Lakers inked undrafted rookies Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. to two-way contracts. Each NBA team can only designate two two-way players each season. That created an opportunity for rival teams to poach LA G-League standout Mac McClung, and that's exactly what happened. Last week, the...
When it comes to Phoenix Suns forward Louis King, he's been here before. King earned MVP honors for the 2021 Summer League after propelling the Sacramento Kings to a blowout win in the championship game. In Sacramento's 5-0 run last year, King averaged 13.5 points, five rebounds and 1.5 steals...
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets late Wednesday night in Las Vegas! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. Both squads are (1-1) after two games in Las Vegas. Denver is coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 where Peyton Watson led the team in scoring with 19. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game. Now, they will look to get above .500 in hopes of a better seed. The Clippers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night 83-72.
After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns were able to bounce back in a major way against the Dallas Mavericks, defeating them 105-78 on Tuesday. The coaching matchup between Dallas' Jared Dudley and Phoenix's Steve Scalzi (who were roommates at Boston College) was perhaps the most interesting duel of the night, as the Suns went ahead early and paced the Mavericks throughout the entire game.
LAS VEGAS -- Richard Jefferson was called for 2,637 fouls in his playing career, along with 45 technicals. He fouled out of 14 games. He even got ejected twice. He always suspected referees didn't have an easy job. He's now certain they don't. Jefferson, who played 17 seasons in the...
LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns seemed to come out with a little bit of an edge to their Summer League game when they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Every play had a little extra punch, and every highlight play had a little more hype, as the Suns (2-1) defeated the Mavs (0-3), 105-78. In a way, it almost felt like the Suns were trying to get some revenge on the Mavs, given what happened the last time the two teams met. Luka Doncic and the Mavs steamrolled the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on the road. Obviously the term “revenge” is being used in tongue-in-cheek fashion here.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity.
LAS VEGAS — The Utah Jazz have found their next center. Okay, probably not, but the 7’6″ center got a spot on the Jazz’s Summer League roster and he made the most of it on Monday night, leading Utah with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in an 83-82 win over the Mavericks:
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone is the Phil Jackson of coaching basketball in the Philippines. He’s the Gregg Popovich. He’s the Bill Belichick. Technically, those comparisons sell Cone a bit short. Jackson, Popovich and Belichick — a trio that’s among the greatest coaches in recent decades across pro sports — have combined for 22 championships as head coaches in their leagues. Cone has 24. Yet for the last couple of weeks, Cone was an assistant coach for the first time in his life. He was on the Miami Heat staff during NBA Summer League, looking for new ideas, new things to teach, different ways to think about the game. “It’s just been eye-popping for me,” Cone said. “Honestly, the whole reason I’m here is to bring things back, introduce them to our league. Because you know, anything that’s good, it’s copied. So I’m going to bring things back, do some things over there that’s new, other coaches will pick it up and hopefully that’ll elevate all of us in our league and elevate the level of basketball.”
