Beyoncé’s IVY PARK x adidas Announce New Dreams of Ivytopia Capsule

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

Source: adidas

The latest in the ongoing creative partnership between Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and German shoemaker adidas is called IVYTOPIA; a journey to discover one’s own nirvana.

Source: adidas / adidas

According to adidas, the collection will feature distinct looks with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion, performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The new gear drops on July 21 online and the next day in select stores, globally.

The cinematic campaign at its core is “about finding healing through connection and sharing one another’s dreams of escape to IVYTOPIA, whether that’s simply daydreaming or going on a road-trip,” notes an adidas press statement.

The theme is described as transformative, frenetic and psychedelic—as well as cathartic and empowering.

The collection features footwear including a pair of Stan Smith’s which have been re-worked to feature a bold and slightly futuristic look, as well as swimwear, and 52 apparel styles with fabrics that range from power mesh to stretch twill to French terry.

The colors in the collection included quartz (off white), pyrite (silver), lapis lazuli (shock cyan), hawk’s eye (khaki) and jasper (solar yellow), a mystical crystal and floral-inspired print.

Not so coincidentally, the drop comes a week before Queen Bey drops her seventh studio album, Act 1: Renaissance on July 29.

Source: adidas / adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

#Ivy Park
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

