SLC man wields machete in aggravated assault

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday after attacking a 22-year-old man with a machete, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

The investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when SLCPD received information about a man being stabbed near 300 S Main St.

While responding, officers reportedly found out that the suspect was armed with a machete and waving it in the air.

Officers then located the suspect, identified as Milo Durfee, near 450 S W Temple St. and took him into custody without incident. The Utah Transit Authority Police (UTAPD) assisted in the arrest.

Paramedics transported the 22-year-old victim to a local hospital with “very minor injuries.”

Officers also spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene to gather their accounts of what happened, and based on preliminary information, they believe a group of men were involved in a fight that led to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.

Officers are in the process of booking Durfee into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and unrelated warrants.

SLCPD says that over the past several weeks, they have dedicated extra patrols at and near 300 S Main St. to “proactively reduce crime.” The efforts include officers walking S Main St. to conduct foot patrols.

No further information is currently available.