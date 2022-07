Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO