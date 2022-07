LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Dixie Highway Friday night. According to LMPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UofL and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO