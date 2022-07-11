Odessan dies after being struck by two cars

A 53-year-old Odessa man was killed late Sunday evening after being struck by two cars while crossing 42nd Street on foot.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Shannon Miles was one of several men who were walking south across 42nd Street near Golder Avenue when he was truck by two vehicles traveling west.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the drivers and witnesses on the scene told officers the traffic signal was green for westbound traffic and Miles disregarded the pedestrian stop-and-go signal, according to OPD.

No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.