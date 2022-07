Forty-one percent of firms in the United States already use the RTP® network to send or receive payments. The recent increase of the network’s transaction limit from $100,000 to $1 million dramatically increases the utility of real-time payments on the network. The increase accompanies such trends as growing interest among corporate buyers in making electronic purchases of more than $500,000, as well as increases in the cost of basic needs such as housing and cars, as even down payments for these purchases exceeded the previous limit.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO