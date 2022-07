Ever since Argentinian steak house Malbec vacated the cavernous space at 2628 Wilshire, I’ve been keeping my eye on the location to see what would develop. Leased notices went up a while ago, but I could detect no movement… until now. An ABC application recently appeared on the front, spilling the beans that The Original Thai Dishes is setting up housekeeping (as opposed to the unrelated Thai Dishes on Broadway). According to a spokesperson, this not a second location for the classic Thai eatery, but rather a move from their current space at 19th and Wilshire.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO