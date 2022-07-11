ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Crowds gather at Selfridge Air Show to see ‘what keeps our country safe’

By Mitch Hotts
Voice News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of spectators took in the recent Selfridge Air Show from just about every place they could fit in — from inside Selfridge Air National Guard Base, as part of a tailgating party and bobbing out in Lake St. Clair. There was no official attendance immediately available for...

Voice News

Port Huron Museums receives largest donation in its history

Port Huron Museums has received a $250,000 donation from the estate of Armin and Rosalie Franke — the largest gift in its history. The donation will be used to further the Museum’s mission of preserving and illuminating stories of Michigan and the Great Lakes through a local lens.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study. The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness. Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety. Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study. The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio. Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

St. Clair County news briefs: SCCHD hosts Diaper Drive, more

The St. Clair County Health Department’s Maternal and Infant Health Program is running a Diaper Drive for participants. The drive started July 8. Donations of new packages of baby diapers of all sizes, including baby wipes, rash creams or baby hygiene items, are being requested. One hundred percent of donations will be given to eligible MIHP participants, a recent release from SCCHD states.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan City Named One of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’

It’s that time of year again. It’s time for, well, “TIME Magazine” to release its list of “The World’s Greatest Places,” and this year, a Michigan hotspot is on the list. It’s a huge deal for a Michigan town to make this list,...
The Detroit Free Press

Horse dies in accident at The Henry Ford

A Saturday accident involving a horse-drawn omnibus at the Henry Ford's Greenfield Village in Dearborn left one horse dead. According to the Henry Ford's Facebook, no humans were injured, however one Percheron horse was injured and required euthanasia. "We at The Henry Ford are deeply saddened by this incident and...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

More than 200 classic cars will roll through Ann Arbor during popular event

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From Cadillacs and Thunderbirds to Ford Mustangs and Volkswagens, an upcoming Ann Arbor car show will have it all. The Rolling Sculpture Car Show, hosted by the Main Street Association, is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, gathering more than 200 antique and classic cars in downtown Ann Arbor. The show, on Main, Liberty and Washington streets, is open from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday, July 15.
99.1 WFMK

Inside Eloise: A Trip Into the Old Eloise Asylum, Westland, Michigan

This building was also known as the Wayne County Poor House – an establishment in Westland that was erected in 1839 and later turned into a hospital for the mentally ill. The original poor house property covered 902 acres and housed 70 buildings. Nowadays, it's just 50 acres and eight buildings.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Weak tornado confirmed south of the Flint area

FLINT — The Detroit / Pontiac National Weather Service office confirmed a weak EF-0 tornado touched down south of the Flint area near Lake Fenton during the evening of July 11th. This tornado touched down 3 miles north of Fenton in Genesee County and lifted 3 miles east northeast...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paul Gross explains: How radar technology ‘saw’ Fenton-Holly tornado

By now you’ve probably seen our article with details about Monday night’s tornado that touched down near Lake Fenton and traveled seven-and-a-half miles before lifting in extreme northwest Oakland County. I was watching this storm at home on RadarScope, a radar app commonly used by meteorologists with training...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured In Macomb County Barricade Situation

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

