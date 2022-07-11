Crowds gather at Selfridge Air Show to see ‘what keeps our country safe’

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO