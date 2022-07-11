MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds remain on the road

The Midland RockHounds will remain on the road this week to face the Frisco Rough Riders in a six-game series beginning with Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. contest in Frisco.

The RockHounds are currently in first place in the Texas League South Division standings at 10-2 for the second half of the season.

Midland is coming off a 6-3 win over Corpus Christi from Sunday’s road game.

Frisco (7-5) is currently in third and is coming off a 10-0 loss to San Antonio on Sunday.