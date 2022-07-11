ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Texas Eatery Among America's Best Hot Dog Joints

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that summer is in the air and warmer weather is here to stay, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best hot dog joints. The website states, "The home of the hot dog, America has some of the tastiest sausage and bun creations across the globe."

One Texas eatery landed on the list. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs in Austin is among America's best hot dog joints. LoveFOOD explains what makes the eatery so special:

"Not your ordinary hot dog stand, T-Loc's serves Tucson Local hot dogs, originally from the Mexican state of Sonora. The joint aims to bring an authentic taste of the Sonoran dog to Texas and the special buns are flown in all the way from Tucson weekly. The bolillo bread – Mexican white bread similar to a baguette – is filled with a sausage and variety of toppings, including beans, jalapeño sauce, mustard and tomatoes. It certainly gets some of the most enthusiastic reviews we've come across."

