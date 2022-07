Q. My company was recently asked to send some employees a few hours away for an overnight job where my staff would be driving back in the wee hours of the morning. My office manager suggested the company purchase energy drinks to help the crew stay awake on their return. As the company owner, am I exposing myself to liability by providing stimulants like these? If an employee crashed and dies, can their estate sue me because the energy drink I supplied failed to keep them awake?

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO