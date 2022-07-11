Purchase a $100 Netflix, Instacart, DoorDash or Apple gift card and get a free $15 Best Buy credit

With the Prime Day deals machine now starting to ramp up, it can be incredibly tempting to spend like crazy and treat yourself to all kinds of great new purchases. However, you may also be feeling a little unsure about whether now is the right time to do so if you want to get the best savings. In the case of AirPods, we’re here to help you figure out if you should buy AirPods on Prime Day 2022 or whether you should wait it out. Alongside that, we also offer some key buying advice so you know exactly what to do for your situation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO