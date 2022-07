After spanning the Back Channel at the Port of Long Beach for over half a century, the Gerald Desmond Bridge officially began being dismantled Saturday. The 3,600-ton main span of the old bridge was slowly lowered onto a barge using a strand jack system—a bundle of steel cables run through hydraulic cylinders. The section was lowered at a rate of about three inches per minute, or 15 feet per hour, according to Duane Kenagy, capital programs executive for the port.

