CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVGA) - The 99th Playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, presented by Kalaskey Orthodontics and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), ended the second day of play of the three-day championship at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston with a single leader. The second round of play saw Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, take the lead with a one under par 69 on the day and a total of one over par going into the final round tomorrow.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO