Burns, Or- The City of Burns Nuisance Vegetation Ordinance is designed to minimize fire and health hazards by controlling flammable vegetation. Overgrown vegetation can create fire and traffic hazards and is a violation of nuisance ordinances in the Burns City Code. The City of Burns will take action to make sure that overgrown grass and weeds and other forms of nuisance vegetation are controlled.

BURNS, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO